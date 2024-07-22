"We are in unprecedented times" Lee County delegates on race for the White House

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Democrats in Lee County are on board with Kamala Harris. Lee County Community Correspondent, Bella Line spent her day talking with some of our local Democratic Delegates who will be a part of deciding who the nominee will be.

She also spoke with the Lee County GOP and it's clear... Nobody really knows what to expect next.

"We are in unprecedented times. That's all there is to it," said Dr. Cindy Banyai, Florida Democratic Delegate.

As history unfolds before our eyes, there's a sense, for both Republicans and Democrats, that anything can happen over the next three months.

Both delegates FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with weren't entirely sure what to expect heading into the Democratic National Convention.

"We are super late in the game here and we really have to rally together to make this bid work," said Banyai.

"We as the Florida Democratic Party, all of our delegates that had a Zoom call last evening," said Robert Geltner, Florida Democratic Delegate. "We were talking about this and there seems to be a broad consensus that people are supporting Kamala Harris. So, I think she's going to earn that nomination."

On Monday, the Florida Democratic Party pledged its support for Vice President Kamala Harris, but some democrats are calling for an open convention.

Lee County delegate, Cindy Banyai says she's happy to back the Vice President in her run.

"We have major shifts going on with our parties, and you know, we need, the American people need some leadership," said Banyai. "We just have to hang on and continue to fight for our democracy."

I spoke with the Lee County GOP about the potential democratic pick and Vice Chair Tara Jenner says she's not worried about VP Harris.

"As far as what the responsibilities are to secure our nation, and establish our sovereignty by securing our border, she failed," said Jenner, "It was a total disaster."