Waterspouts spotted through SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A waterspout has been spotted on Fort Myers Beach.

Fox 4's Elyse Chengery spotted the waterspout this morning around 11:30 a.m.

Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes that form over water.

A second waterspout was also spotted on Sanibel by a Fox 4 viewer, Rob Livingston.

Rob Livingston

This comes as a Tornado Warning has been issued for Lee County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says to listen for special marine warnings about water spout sittings near the area.

NWS also says if a waterspout is sighted to immediately head at a 90-degree angle from the apparent motion of the waterspout.