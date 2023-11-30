Water shortage warning issued for Collier & Lee Counties

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) issued a Water Shortage Warning for Collier and Lee counties.

SFWMD says this is due to continuing dry conditions and increasing water supply concerns on the Southwest Coast.

The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that the Southwest Coast is in an Abnormally Dry to Moderate Drought.

SFWMD says the Southwest Coast received 42 inches of rain this year, which is about 13 inches below normal.

SFWMD is encouraging residents, visitors, and businesses to conserve water and limit irrigation.

SFWMD says Residents can use these simple tips to save water both inside and outside their home:

· All landscape irrigation should comply with the allowed days and times as established in your local government’s year-round landscape irrigation ordinance.

· Check irrigation timers to ensure settings are correct and rain sensors are working properly.

· Finding and fixing water leaks conserves water, saves money, and protects your home from damage.

· Avoid washing or cleaning streets, sidewalks, driveways, or other impervious areas with water.

· When utilizing water indoors, reduce shower durations, minimize loads of laundry, and only run dishwashers when full.

· Landscape the Florida-Friendly Way by planting low-maintenance plants using environmentally sustainable practices.

· Read more Simple Steps to Save Water.

SFWMD staff says water use restrictions would be implemented to protect the public water supply and prevent serious harm to the water resources.

Conserving water year-round is an integral part of managing and protecting South Florida’s water supplies today and for future generations.