Drought conditions that we would normally see in May are happening now in early February.

Meteorologist Katie Walls explains that the issue stems from an exceptionally 2025 leading into a drier than normal 2026.

We know that last year's wet season was lacking. The weather patterns combined with no tropical system meant rainfall totals during wet season were about a foot shy of average.

Fast forward to our dry season, and going back to November 1, Moore Haven for example has only received 18% of average.

On Thursday, the South Florida Water Management District declared a Water Shortage Warning for Lee and Collier counties, where water comes from the Lower Tamiami Aquifer.

Ground water levels are in the lower 10th percentile of historic levels. Considering we have another three months of dry season left to go, the District is encouraging people to pull back on water usage.

Consider watering your lawns less during this dry season when grasses are dormant. This is all voluntary for now, but if water levels continue to drop then mandatory water restrictions could be issued.

