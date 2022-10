BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Bonita Springs Utilities Inc. has issued a boil water notice for parts of Bonita.

Water service was restored today along Bonita Beach Boulevard west of Imperial Shores Boulevard, turning north on Hickory Boulevard to Forester Drive, and including Kings Kew and Queens Kew.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until at least Monday, pending results of a bacteriological test.