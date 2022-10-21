Water restoration begins on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced today that water restoration has begun for a limited number of homes.

At this time, the following streets are able to receive water:



Sterling

Lanark

Seminole

Falkirk

Sable

Launder

Indian Bayou

Shell Mound

Washington

Madison

Voorhis

Mid Island



All homes with potable water are under a mandatory boil water notice until further notice.

To have water service restored, Fort Myers Beach residents must

