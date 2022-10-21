Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Water restoration begins on Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach
Posted at 6:25 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 18:25:19-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced today that water restoration has begun for a limited number of homes.

At this time, the following streets are able to receive water:

  • Sterling
  • Lanark
  • Seminole
  • Falkirk
  • Sable
  • Launder
  • Indian Bayou
  • Shell Mound
  • Washington
  • Madison
  • Voorhis
  • Mid Island

All homes with potable water are under a mandatory boil water notice until further notice.
To have water service restored, Fort Myers Beach residents must

  • Secure structural and electrical inspections for their property
  • Submit the inspection results to buildingpermits@fmbgov.com
  • Upon acceptance of the reports, wait for notice from the Town’s Utility Department that your street is ready for water restoration and that your home is scheduled to receive it
  • Be at your home when water is restored so that you can be present if any issues arise
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM