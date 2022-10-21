Water restoration begins on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced today that water restoration has begun for a limited number of homes.
At this time, the following streets are able to receive water:
- Sterling
- Lanark
- Seminole
- Falkirk
- Sable
- Launder
- Indian Bayou
- Shell Mound
- Washington
- Madison
- Voorhis
- Mid Island
All homes with potable water are under a mandatory boil water notice until further notice.
To have water service restored, Fort Myers Beach residents must
- Secure structural and electrical inspections for their property
- Submit the inspection results to buildingpermits@fmbgov.com
- Upon acceptance of the reports, wait for notice from the Town’s Utility Department that your street is ready for water restoration and that your home is scheduled to receive it
- Be at your home when water is restored so that you can be present if any issues arise