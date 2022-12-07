Water quality results from after Hurricane Ian

Fox 4 is keeping track of water quality across Southwest Florida.

New reports from the Department of Health show results from tests conducted in the month after Hurricane Ian.

From October 4 - October 25, private and public water systems were tested for bacteria that could be harmful to people.

In Cape Coral, one out of 110 samples tested positive for E. coli.

In Fort Myers, three out of 90 samples tested positive for coliform bacteria, though none of them were E. coli.

In Bonita Springs, one out of 80 samples tested positive for coliform bacteria. Again, none of those bacteria were E. coli.

Fox 4 has submitted requests for any water quality tests run by Lee County to see if any other harmful chemicals or bacteria were detected after Ian. Updates will be posted as they become available to us.