Water outage in South Fort Myers

Lee County
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jul 19, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — South Fort Myers will have a water outage on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. along McGregor Boulevard from Port ComfortRoad to Sanibel Toll Plaza.

The water outage is due to Lee County Utilities temporarily diverting its water main while the Florida Department of Transportation works on a drainage culvert for the restoration of the Sanibel Causeway.

A boil water notice will take effect when water service is restored and will be expected to be lifted on Saturday.

The outage also applies to all of Punta Rassa Road, all of Harbour Pointe Drive, the Punta Rassa boat ramp, and Sanibel Toll Plaza.

