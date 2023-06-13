Water outage, boil water notice for parts of St. James City

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — Water will be shut down in parts of St. James City beginning Wednesday morning, June 14, due to repairs.

Residents living south of Papaya Street down to the southern tip of St. James City will be affected by the shut down starting at 9 a.m.

This is due to necessary repairs to a mainline valve that cannot be rescheduled. Crews will work to get the water turned back on as quickly as possible, but it will likely take several hours.

Once the water comes back on, residents will be under a precautionary boil water notice for a minimum of 48 hours.

Residents of Bokeelia and Matlacha will not be affected.