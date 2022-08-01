Water main shutdown planned along Nicholas, Veterans Pkwys.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Water main work is planned along two portions of Nicholas Pkwy. which may affect not only traffic but also drinking water conditions.

Monday at 9 a.m., workers plan to shut off the main at 1634 Country Club Blvd., which will cut off water to about 1,500 customers between Nicholas Pkwy. and Veterans Pkwy.

Tuesday morning, the main at 324 Nicholas Pkwy. will be shut off for additional maintenance work. This shutoff will affect about 315 customers.

Residents and businesses should expect pressure fluctuations and water discoloration as service is restored.

All affected residents and businesses will be notified by phone, email, text message, and door tags.

Each day's work should only affect residents for the scheduled day, but the city recommends boiling water used for drinking, cooking, ice, and washing purposes for several days after work is completed.