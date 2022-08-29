Water main break near Everest Pkwy in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral city crews are near the location of 2137 Everest Parkway in reference to a water main breakage that has been issued since 11 a.m. Monday.

According to the presser, water will be off for approximately 8 hours until the repairs are completed. The affected parts are highlighted in the map here.

To follow safety precautions, people are advised by the county to boil water for one minute or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

The boil water rule applies to water that will be used for drinking, cooling, ice making, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.