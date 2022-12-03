Fort Myers issues boil water notice due to water main break

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A water main break in the area of Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road caused parts of Fort Myers, including the downtown area, to lose water or have low water pressure today.

As a result, a city-wide boil water notice has been issued for Fort Myers. Residents should boil water for one minute for consumption purposes.

The water main services a large portion of the city. According to the spokesperson for the City of Fort Myers, a team has been on site for around four and a half hours working to make repairs.

As of around 6 p.m., some patching has been completed and outages are now in isolated areas. Service is expected to be restored this evening.

The cause of the break has not yet been identified.