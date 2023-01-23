Water and sewer bills can be waived for Fort Myers Beach residents

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Utilities Department wants to remind residents that if their property's water is not being used the water and sewer fees can be waived. Property owners can email the Utilities Department at utilities@fmbgov.com with their name and service address.

All residents are required to pay stormwater fees. If the owners pay online with a credit card there is a 3.5 percent fee added to the bill. To avoid the credit card fee you can change your method of payment to withdraw from the bank, or deliver a check to the temporary town hall complex located at 2545 Estero Boulevard.

The Utilities Department is working to help everyone as quickly as possible. For any questions email the Utilities Department at utilities@fmbgov.com.