WATCHING A MOVIE WHILE DRIVING?: Driver crashes into 3 LCSO patrol cars on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a driver watching a movie on his phone has suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into three deputies' cars while they responded to another crash on I-75.

Deputies say this happened early Sunday morning in the Southbound lanes of I-75.

LCSO has released body-worn camera of this scene.

You can watch here:

LCSO releases bodycam video of deputy-involved crash; driver "at fault" accused of watching a movie

The driver of a 2023 Nissan Rogue, Calvin Engle, and Deputy Jonathan Kosar-Heiser were transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center as trauma alert patients.

Deputies on scene says they were responding to a separate crash with injuries when this crash occurred.

According to a crash report, the deputies' cars were in the southbound lanes with the emergency lights activated, and flares placed on the roadway to redirect traffic onto the Corkscrew Road exit.

Deputy Kosar-Heiser arrived on scene to notify deputies that two trucks had arrived and that the road would soon re-open.

His car was parked between two other deputy vehicles, the report says.

As Deputy Kosar-Heiser was preparing to drive off, Calvin Engle is accused of driving towards the lane closure at a "high rate of speed".

The report says Engle did not slow down or exit onto the off-ramp - striking Deputy Kosar-Heiser's patrol car & causing it to spin.

Detectives say Engle's car collided with the three patrol cars.

Engle was trapped in the driver's seat.

Deputy Christian Greene helped Engle - while observing that a movie was playing on a cell phone.

The detective's report suggests that the movie could be a "contributing factor" to the crash.

Engle sustained life-threatening injuries.

He tested negative for alcohol or other controlled substances.

He was determined to be the at-fault driver.

