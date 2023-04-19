Over 32 arrests in Lehigh Acres drug bust

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the shutdown of a drug house in the 100 block of Richmond Ave South in Lehigh Acres.

Marceno said It was part of a high-risk narcotics search warrant on Wednesday afternoon, as the drug dealer was armed with multiple guns at the ready.

Marceno said they served over 32 arrests, 11 of which included trafficking charges.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

They also seized six pounds of cocaine, half a pound of heroin, two pounds of fentanyl, and five pounds of meth.

LCSO also said they found over $33,000 and 10 guns.