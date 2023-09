LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Waste Pro will begin picking up trash an hour earlier, beginning Friday.

Waste Pro says to avoid missing any collection vehicles place all items for collection curbside by 5 a.m.

Waste Pro says trash totes should be placed curbside no earlier than 5 p.m. the day before your scheduled collection day.

Carts should be five feet away from your mailbox, trees, fire hydrants, cars, sprinkler heads, or any other damageable property.