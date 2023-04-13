Waste Pro helps family find lost heirloom

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral bride saw the value of community when her local waste collector came to her rescue.

The morning of her wedding Brittany Thompson's father surprised her with a family heirloom, which was supposed to be something blue.

At the end of the evening, Thompson looked down at her wrist and panicked when she noticed the bracelet was missing.

She began calling friends asking for photos in the hopes to piece together when it might have fallen off her wrist.

After a restless night, she arrived back at the venue to begin sifting through the packed-up props and bagged waste.

When a Waste Pro driver arrived to perform the routine collection services, Brittany flagged down the driver and explained her situation.

The driver immediately called his supervisor and was able to take the truck to a location to dump the load and begin the search with Thompson and her new husband.

After thirty minutes of searching, the bracelet was found in a bag filled with hay, flowers, and other trash.

“So many emotions were racing through me as I ripped into each bag of trash. I was praying we would find it but didn’t think we really would. It’s a miracle we found it! I can’t thank Waste Pro enough. Without them, my grandmother’s bracelet would have maybe been lost forever,” said Thompson.

