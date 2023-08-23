Waste Pro encourages residents to dispose of all liquid waste properly

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Waste Pro has seen an increase in improper disposal of hazardous liquid waste and is encouraging residents to dispose of all liquid waste properly.

The City of Cape Coral provides two collection locations for residents to properly dispose of household hazardous waste at no cost:



City Hall Bulk and Household Chemical Waste Collection - November 4, 2023, and May 4, 2024, from 7-11 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot, 1015 Cultural Park Boulevard.

Lee County Solid Waste Facility, 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers - open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Waste Pro says do not place hazardous liquid waste in totes or plastic bags at the curb for regular trash collection.

Liquid waste is a non-solid material, such as paint, gasoline, lawn and garden chemicals, and motor oil, and must be disposed of according to local, state, and federal regulations.

For proper disposal information and a list of accepted materials, contact Lee County Hazardous Waste at 239-533-8000 or visit the Lee County Solid Waste website [r20.rs6.net].