Walk like MADD holds 5k to bring awareness about impaired driving

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This year's Walk Like MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) 5K will be held on Saturday at JetBlue Park.

Walk Like MADD is an annual event that aims to bring awareness and education about impaired driving.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will end with all participants crossing home plate.

All participants will receive an event t-shirt and a custom medal.

Residents can register early at www.walklikemadd.org/SWFL [u17278160.ct.sendgrid.net].

All proceeds from this event will assist victims of impaired driving and help educate the community to help keep our streets safe.