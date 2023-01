FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A colorful scene in Fort Myers Beach as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Ian.

Temporary street signs are going up around town.

The volunteers who helped clean up debris decided to make these homemade signs.

Organizers are asking for help this weekend to clean up areas and put more signs up.

The next clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, February 4th at 9:00 a.m.