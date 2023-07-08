Volunteers plant new shrubs and trees at Edison and Ford Winter Estates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Edison and Ford Winter Estates received a grant from Keep Lee County Beautiful to restore the shrubs and trees on the land that Hurricane Ian damaged.

Duke Farms and J&C Nursery donated 40 plants, including shrubs and trees all native to Florida. A horticulturist led the 24 volunteers on how to properly plant the trees and shrubs.

Volunteers included young families and adults from across the community.

Keep Lee County Beautiful Education Specialist Jenn Downes said, “Looking at some of the trees that have been here for hundreds and hundreds of years, I think myself, my own kids growing up in this area for them to be able to see things grow along with them, I think that’s really great for our futures.”

Hurricane Ian’s storm surge brought four feet of water onto the estate. The storm didn’t directly damage Edison and Ford’s homes, but killed many of the native plants on the 20 acres.

Public Relation Director for the Edison and Ford Winter Estates Lisa Wilson added that over the years, none of the hurricanes have severely damaged the homes.

The Estates reopened a month after Hurricane Ian hit. Outside of Edison's home is a marker showing how high the water rose on the estate.

