Volunteers on Fort Myers Beach painting street signs, cleaning up

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Saturday morning, volunteers met on Fort Myers Beach to help clean up the island, and to help the hurricane recovery process in a unique way.

For the past several weeks, volunteers with the Ryan & Katrena Crew have been hand-painting street signs to put up around Fort Myers Beach, where many street signs were damaged by Hurricane Ian.

"It's kind of bringing a lot of people together, doing something that needs to be done that can't quite be done yet," said Ryan Jerz, organizer with the Ryan & Katrena Crew.

"What we're doing is pulling some wood and priming it and painting it kind of detailed with the beach vibes," said Katrena Young. "Everybody is doing their own unique thing with them they're turning out pretty cool."

They're also working to clean up debris.

This Saturday, the group focused on cleaning up near Matanzas Pass Preserve, where debris is still stuck in mangrove trees.

Ryan & Catrena Crew meet every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Fort Myers Beach Pier. Paint supplies are provided.