Volunteers needed to build Sea Turtle nest protection cages

Posted at 8:07 AM, Aug 08, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Fund (SCCF) is looking for volunteers to build wire cages to help prevent predators from disturbing their nests.

With roughly 1,200 sea turtle nests across Sanibel and Captiva Islands, SCCF is working to get cages up as quickly as possible.

SCCF will be building nests from 8-10 a.m. at their marine Laboratory and will place the cages over existing and future nests on both islands.

To sign up visit https://sccf.org/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/.

