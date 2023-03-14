Watch Now
Volunteers hand out free drywall in Fort Myers Beach

Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 11:18:17-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — People lined up to get their hands on some free drywall in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday morning.

The giveaway allowed people to pick up to 25 sheets for free.

Volunteers loaded up vehicles and in total, they plan to give away around 800 sheets.

The original plan was 6,000 but with the rain Monday night, it cut down on the amount available for pickup.

If you are in line and miss out today, you will get a voucher good for pickup at a later date.

Shawn Crister, the pastor for Beach Baptist Church says they will continue to fundraising efforts for drywall. He has set up a GoFundMe for those interested in donating.

