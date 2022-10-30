Volunteers continue cleanup efforts in Matlacha

MATLACHA, Fla. — Members of the southwest Florida community are volunteering for a group cleanup in Matlacha.

The group is meeting up at Publix in Bookelia at 5100 Pine Island Rd Sunday morning.

The extent of the damage to the area can be seen from the ground and the sky.

A temporary bridge opened in the area for residents after the small town’s main bridge was destroyed by the powerful winds.

This was the only way on and off the island for residents meaning that many were unable to leave the area for some time.

Today’s group meeting is the latest cleanup effort from people just trying to make their way through the piles of rubble and debris still impacting the way of life for the tiny community.