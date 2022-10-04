Volunteers clean up Sunshine Elementary after Hurricane Ian

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — "Horrific, traumatic, scary," how Erin Brandao, principal at Sunshine Elementary in Lehigh Acres recalls Hurricane Ian, "But we're going to rebuild."

This week faculty, staff, and members of the community came together to help pick up debris throughout the elementary school campus.

Jena Jamaica, a kindergarten teacher who gas for the Lee County school district for 16 years and eight at Sunshine was there for the clean-up with all her kids, to show just how much they love their school and community.

Although the damage was minimal, Jamaica along with all others there, said they were just happy they could help.

They all agree they love the school and community and are just looking forward to getting things back to normal.

When classes will resume is unknown, Brandao says the school district has been amazing.