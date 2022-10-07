Volunteer medic team responding to underserved communities with aid

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An international organization that provides medical disaster relief and humanitarian response to underserved areas is responding to areas around Fort Myers to provide medical aid.

The small team made up of a doctor and EMTS are in the Fort Myers area helping different communities in need provide first aid care.

“This isn’t about 911 emergency medicine, this is about psychological first aid, basic medicine, how are you doing, how can we help you?” said Teresa Gray, director of Mobile Medics International.

Gray is from Alaska but has provided emergency relief following other disasters both nationally and internationally.

The team went into the Linda Loma Drive area on Thursday where electricity is still out. Gray said they look for people who may need care, or lost medicine during Hurricane Ian, “so are you diabetic on insulin and your insulin has been unrefrigerated, let us help you find some insulin, have you lost your blood pressure medication, are you not sleeping well, are you sleeping in black mold and everyone is having trouble breathing?”

FOX 4 watched as the group checked on a young child with GI issues, the mother said her daughter has had an upset stomach for days. Gray said they worked to make sure that the family is not using any bad water, but bottled water for now, “I think we figured out it’s stress, this baby is stressed out, she’s lost everything.”

For more information about the organization, click here.

The team plans to continue to serve multiple areas, “You can see 1,000 people but there’s always the one, every mission there’s always the one that seems like that’s why you’re there.”