Visuality Florida & Pride SWFL open the first LGBTQ+ Community Center in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Visuality Florida and Pride SWFL are opening the first-ever LGBTQ+ community center in downtown Fort Myers.

The 1,500-square-foot space will include a library, conference room, two offices, two programming rooms, and multiple co-working stations.

The new LGBTQ+ community center will be the first ever in Lee County.

The grand opening will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at 2506 Second Street, Fort Myers.

Visuality



The center will allow an increase in community and service outreach, as well as the opportunity to work with other LGBTQ+ nonprofits.

“The timing and the opening of our new space was carefully thought out and intentional given the wave of recent legislative maneuvers meant to oppress and shame our community. Now, more than ever, we will stand together in solidarity to ensure we have inclusive, consistent, and actively safe spaces for people to come together and remember that we are not ever alone.” Adam Larivee, MSW, LCSW, President/Director of Visuality.

This is an outstanding accomplishment for the SWFL LGBTQ+ Community.

The Center’s expansion of services will include dedicated youth engagement rooms, and a dedicated wellness space for meditation, yoga, and support.

The center will strive to minimize its environmental footprint while focusing on the health and wellness of its occupants.

Additionally, the new LGBTQ+ Community Center will go above and beyond to ensure inclusivity, accessibility, and comfort for all.