Visitors say they will stick around despite uncertainty for Spring Training in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida spring training, and the millions that come with it hang in the balance as we wait to see if major league baseball players and owners can come to a collective bargaining agreement on this deadline day to start the MLB season on time.

Visitors like Kristin Johnson said signs of spring are definitely in play at Hammond Stadium.

“It's nice to walk around to see the sights and the smells but it's just not the same,” said Johnson.

What’s missing for Minnesotans like Kristin johnson and Tim Freeberg, is the guarantee of a spring season or even a job when they get home.

“We knew in the back of our head that there probably wouldn’t be games,” said Freeberg.

” But what is sort of different for us because we both work at Target Field as bartenders so we might not have a job to go home to,” said Johnson.

The Major League Baseball lockout threatened to cancel regular-season games at Target Field, the Twins home stadium in Minnesota, and with it, Spring Training at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

A place Kristin and Tim have used as a Kickstarter for their season behind the bar at the ballpark

“We come down here, watch some baseball, get in the zone and go back and get ready to work,” said Freeberg,

“If baseball is your passion, and seeing the sport and being there for years that's kind of a big deal,” said Johnson.

Lee County leaders say every year, they see dramatic increases in visitors, like Craig Nelson who also came to escape the Minnesota cold and support our local businesses.

“We spend a lot of money down here, but when you come down for a week, it's well worth it,” said Nelson.

While those folks are visiting and spending money as they wait, what's not known yet is how much will be lost since things are not normal.

For perspective, Lee County says in 2018, attendees spent over $68 million while visiting, with over $56 million being spent outside the ballpark.

On Monday, for families who have already committed to their trip down to Southwest Florida, it's the businesses outside the ballpark they say they will flock to.

“You know, we like to rent a boat for a day, and get to the beach, and eat at some nice restaurants, so ya we spend a lot of dough,” said Nelson.

“Ya, we will change our course of direction as I said, watch some minor league ball...there are beaches still,” said Freeberg.