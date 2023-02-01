Vines Estero gated community concerned about abandoned rail becoming public trail

ESTERO, Fla. — A proposed hiking and biking trail could be coming soon.

It's a story we first brought to you on Fox 4 just last week. An abandoned rail line being turned into a trail, running from Bonita Beach Road to Alico Road.

While it may sound like a good proposal, it has some growing concerned.

"It would certainly be an issue for security, safety, most definitely it would affect our home values, and, of course, that's concerning to us.”

Concerns are mounting in the Vines Estero gated community. And it has to do with this— an abandoned rail line turning into a proposed public hiking and biking trail.

“Having open access, anyone can leave the path so what do we do with that?” said Diana Ackerman, who lives in the gated community.

Open access that is worrying for people living in the community, like Ackerman.

"Accidents and incidents but altercations between users and our members. It's unnecessary. There has to be another alternative.”

The proposed hiking and biking trail would run right thru the old rail line. Which wouldn't be such a problem, if it weren't so close to the golf course along with a few other issues.

“At certain pinch points, you would have the edge of the railway within just feet of the cart path from the golf course,” says Bruce Ackerman, with the board of governors of the Estero Country Club.

So the community came up with an alternative path. One that includes a drainage ditch that avoids running through any communities.

"So this path, interestingly, runs all the way this way to Estero Parkway between two communities and it runs all the way— I guess this is west— back to the railroad,” said Bruce.

The only issue with that though— the community feels like their proposal is falling on deaf ears with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

"It seems to be driven solely based upon Sun Trail grant money and not with the consideration for the effect upon neighborhoods and people, which should come first.”

The MPO will be voting on its proposed plan in March. They will also meet tomorrow with the community's board, who hopes to sway their decision.

"It's all about the money," said Diana. "I get it, I don't want to jeopardize the money. I believe in the path, but please don't do it at our expense.”