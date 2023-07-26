Villages of Estero Planning Board votes on multiple new businesses

ESTERO, Fla. — The Village of Estero's Planning Board voted on multiple new restaurants coming to the area and a neighborhood pickleball court development.

One restaurant has people at Coconut Point Mall excited about the development, The Cheesecake Factory.

This Cheesecake Factory is located at 23130 Fashion Dr, Estero, FL 33928, and will be the first in Lee County. The new chain restaurant is taking over the former Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill space.

As of now, Lee County residents have to drive to Naples to get a slice of the iconic cheesecake, but in August it is expected to open its doors to the public.

The room was packed for the public hearing and many were in approval of the new builds. However, some expressed concern with traffic on the already busy US-41 highway.

“I feel like this mall specifically needs some better places lately, so I think that will be something good for it," said Zachary Horton, an Estero Resident.

The plans for the chain restaurant received a unanimous "yes" from the chamber and will proceed with its developments.