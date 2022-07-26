Video surveillance of McGregor Pizza burglarized Tuesday morning

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department responded to a burglary at McGregor Pizza & Deli Co. located at 4600 McGregor Blvd Ste B early Tuesday morning.
The suspect was caught on surveillance footage wearing a mask with a black shirt and grey/black pants.
The owner of the restaurant, Nir Marciano says it's been rough but they are doing what they need to do to recover after the burglary.
“ I mean it was a long night and we got through it. Just added stress as we just recently opened our 2nd location in San Carlos Park. So the last thing we needed to focus on was dealing With a burglary. “
Nir Marciano