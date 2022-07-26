Video surveillance of McGregor Pizza burglarized Tuesday morning

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department responded to a burglary at McGregor Pizza & Deli Co. located at 4600 McGregor Blvd Ste B early Tuesday morning.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage wearing a mask with a black shirt and grey/black pants.

The owner of the restaurant, Nir Marciano says it's been rough but they are doing what they need to do to recover after the burglary.