FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 23rd Mission of the Collier-Lee Honor Flight will fly into RSW Saturday, April 29, at 8:30 p.m.

Every year, the Honor Flight brings Southwest Florida Veterans to Washington, D.C. for the day.

The public is invited to RSW to welcome home the more than 80 Veterans and their Guardians as they arrive. Parking is free!

For more information, visit Collier-Lee Honor Flight.