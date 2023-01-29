Veterans help in recovery efforts for the Fort Myers community

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Local veterans are helping the Fort Myers community in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

The organization Patriot Emergency Response Team is dedicated to helping individuals rebuild their homes. The volunteers are local veterans that will perform "muck and demo" services at no charge for residents.

The P.E.R.T is part of the volunteer Florida foundation which raised funds to support Florida's volunteerism and national service. The foundation also manages the Florida Disaster fund to help communities with disaster recovery.