Vehicular crash results in one deceased

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — There was a car crash involving a SUV and a Pickup truck, on State Road 70, approaching the intersection with County Road 721, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident took place at 9:50 a.m. on May 5th, and there were 2 passengers in each respective vehicle.

The 28-year-old driver in the Pickup truck sustained minor injuries. The 30-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries and was flown to the Lawnwood Hospital.

The 34-year-old driver in the SUV sustained major injuries. The 62-year-old passenger in the SUV was transported to Raulerson Hospital and later pronounced deceased.