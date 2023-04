FORT MYERS, Fla. — Firefighters were called out to a vehicle fire off College Club Drive.

Investigators say it happened at 11:42 pm on Tuesday night.

Crews responded to find a fully involved vehicle and a 1/4 acre of brush on fire with heavy black smoke.

Ladder 59 and Brush 53 made an attack on the spreading fire which was controlled by 12:15 a.m.

No injuries occurred and the scene was turned over to Lee County Sheriff's Office.