Vehicle flees the scene after hit and run crash on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a Ford pickup truck after a hit and run crash on Interstate 75 last night.

According to FHP, the pickup truck was traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 130, while a second vehicle was stopped on the highway due to traffic congestion.

The pickup truck failed to stop in time and collided with the back end of the second vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck then came to a stop before fleeing the scene.

FHP said the truck is a red-colored Ford F-250 with a damaged front bumper, driven by a Hispanic male.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP or Crimestoppers.