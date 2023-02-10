Vehicle entrapped after crash near Plantation and Six Mile Cypress

FORT MYERS, Fla. — South Trail Fire & Rescue along with Lee County EMS responded to a serious two-vehicle crash Thursday night where one person was entrapped in their vehicle.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Planation Road and Six Mile Cypress Parkway. Lanes of both roads were shut down as responders worked due to the amount of debris and fluids on the road.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the entrapped vehicle and pull the driver out of the car.

The driver of the entrapped car was transported as a trauma alert.

The second driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.