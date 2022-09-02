Vehicle crashes into fire hydrant in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant near Harper Road in Fort Myers around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The collision caused the fire hydrant to snap at the main line, according to South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue, which caused significant flooding and road damage.

Lee County Utilities responded to the scene and said it will have to shut down multiple water grids in order to turn the hydrant off. Homes and businesses in the area could experience low water pressure or even lack of water while responders work to control the damage.

South Trail Fire is reminding everyone to keep a safe distance while crews are on the scene.