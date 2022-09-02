Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Vehicle crashes into fire hydrant in Fort Myers

FireHydrant.jpg
South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue
FireHydrant.jpg
Posted at 6:33 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 18:33:23-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant near Harper Road in Fort Myers around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The collision caused the fire hydrant to snap at the main line, according to South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue, which caused significant flooding and road damage.

Lee County Utilities responded to the scene and said it will have to shut down multiple water grids in order to turn the hydrant off. Homes and businesses in the area could experience low water pressure or even lack of water while responders work to control the damage.

South Trail Fire is reminding everyone to keep a safe distance while crews are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Jennifer Hudson Show - Coming Sept 12