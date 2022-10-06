VCA Animal Hospitals reopening in Fort Myers and Cape Coral

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — VCA Animal Hospital locations will reopen tomorrow in Fort Myers and Cape Coral. VCA is a general practice animal hospital.

The following locations will be open tomorrow, October 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

VCA Baywood Animal Hospital & Pet Resort 4715 Vincennes Blvd, Cape Coral

VCA Chiquita Animal Hospital 3714 Chiquita Blvd, Cape Coral

VCA Miracle Mile Animal Hospital 2045 Collier Ave, Fort Myers

VCA Coral Animal Hospital 9540 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers

VCA said the Sanibel location will remain closed until further notice.