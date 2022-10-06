VCA Animal Hospitals reopening in Fort Myers and Cape Coral

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — VCA Animal Hospital locations will reopen tomorrow in Fort Myers and Cape Coral. VCA is a general practice animal hospital.
The following locations will be open tomorrow, October 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- VCA Baywood Animal Hospital & Pet Resort 4715 Vincennes Blvd, Cape Coral
- VCA Chiquita Animal Hospital 3714 Chiquita Blvd, Cape Coral
- VCA Miracle Mile Animal Hospital 2045 Collier Ave, Fort Myers
- VCA Coral Animal Hospital 9540 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers
VCA said the Sanibel location will remain closed until further notice.