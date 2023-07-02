Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Vacationers arrested for criminal mischief

356897058_670276988472376_9035065949213227657_n.jpeg
LCSO<br/>
356897058_670276988472376_9035065949213227657_n.jpeg
357038206_670277035139038_6819347795413806314_n.jpeg
357112404_670277088472366_8486989082706377533_n.jpeg
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 16:15:42-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested two vacationers from Buffalo, New York after they vandalized and damaged a golf course.

On Tuesday LCSO detectives were informed of a grand theft and criminal mischief that occurred at the Boca Grande Golf Course.

Detectives learned the golf course was under repair and multiple pieces of heavy equipment had been moved overnight.

LCSO says throughout the investigation, it was learned two suspects had entered the property and driven multiple pieces of equipment around the course.

The heavy machinery, golf course, and storage sheds were all damaged.

According to LCSO the damage to the course and equipment was estimated at around $33,000.

When detectives arrived on the scene they located multiple sets of bicycle tire tracks through bunkers and near the equipment.

LCSO says surveillance footage at a nearby business led them to two suspects Charles Hughes and Gianni Cicatello.

Witnesses also identified the two suspects and said they were shown a video of the suspects using the equipment on the golf course.

Both suspects were arrested in Charlotte County on five counts of grand theft, and two counts of criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!