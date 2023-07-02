Vacationers arrested for criminal mischief

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested two vacationers from Buffalo, New York after they vandalized and damaged a golf course.

On Tuesday LCSO detectives were informed of a grand theft and criminal mischief that occurred at the Boca Grande Golf Course.

Detectives learned the golf course was under repair and multiple pieces of heavy equipment had been moved overnight.

LCSO says throughout the investigation, it was learned two suspects had entered the property and driven multiple pieces of equipment around the course.

The heavy machinery, golf course, and storage sheds were all damaged.

According to LCSO the damage to the course and equipment was estimated at around $33,000.

When detectives arrived on the scene they located multiple sets of bicycle tire tracks through bunkers and near the equipment.

LCSO says surveillance footage at a nearby business led them to two suspects Charles Hughes and Gianni Cicatello.

Witnesses also identified the two suspects and said they were shown a video of the suspects using the equipment on the golf course.

Both suspects were arrested in Charlotte County on five counts of grand theft, and two counts of criminal mischief.