USPS establishes a temporary location for Sanibel Residents to pick up mail

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanibel residents can begin picking up their mail at a temporary facility on Monday, Feb. 6. The temporary post office will be located at 650 Tarpon Bay Road and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Post Office will offer services such as post office boxes, mailing, packaging, and P.O. box mail pick up. The postal service is currently evaluating locations on Sanibel Island to determine where they can safely resume residential and business deliveries. Until that is finalized the customers can pick up mail at the temporary post office.

Customers are reminded to show an ID when picking up their mail and packages from the office.