CAPTIVA, Fla. — Starting tomorrow (12/10/2022), retail operations and post office box services will resume at the Captiva Post Office, which had been suspended due to Hurricane Ian.

The post office is located at 14812 Captiva Road SW, Captiva, FL 33924. The hours of the post office will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday - Friday.

USPS says "The Postal Service continues its efforts to restore service as quickly as we can safely do so."