Upper Captiva Fire Department Chief resigns along with 40 Firefighters

CAPTIVA, Fla. — In their monthly meeting on Friday, Dec 16 Chief Jason M. Martin of the Upper Captiva Fire Department resigned saying that, he felt that he did not have the trust of the community and would like to see someone who is wanted by the community to protect them.

After his announcement there was a 10 minute recess, and when the meeting restarted Chief Martin announced that 40 out of the 46 firefighters had also resigned following his decision.

Though the Chief stepped down he and all the other responders who resigned will still honor the schedules until January 1st. When asked about what would happen after January 1st and someone called 911 he stated it was up to him and the other local fire chiefs to come up with a plan.