Unknown thief steals $1,500 from store for second time

Thief #1.jpg
SWFL Crime Stoppers
This person is a suspect for grand theft from Rural King at 26831 South Tamiami Trail.
Thief #1.jpg
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 15:37:38-04

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The person in the photo above is a suspect for grand theft from Rural King at 26831 South Tamiami Trail.

On June 14, the suspect took items amounting up to about $1,500.

The man fled the scene in a red Jeep Liberty, pictured below.

Thief'sRedCar.jpg
The man fled the scene in a red Jeep Liberty.

Authorities said the same man seems to have been involved in another theft case that happened at the same location on May 18.

If you have any information on or are able to identify him or the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Crime Stoppers said any informants could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

