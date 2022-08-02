University police find body outside of campus garage

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FGCU campus police responded to a call early Tuesday morning about a body near the entrance of a parking garage.

Garage B, near South Village Housing, is where authorities found the body of a 20-year-old man.

According to the FGCU Police Department, the man was not a current student or employee at the school.

The university’s police department is conducting a death investigation. They’re interviewing witnesses and looking at security camera footage of the area - however, they said there was never a threat to the university community.

The FGCU Police Department said that, at this time, they don’t suspect foul play.