United Way Volunteer Fair at Bell Tower

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades Volunteer Center hosted a Volunteer Fair at the Bell Tower Shops Saturday morning.

The goal of the fair was the teach the public about enriching your life through helping others, United Way said.

The fair promotes year-round volunteer opportunities in Southwest Florida, with more than 20 local agencies in attendance.

Some of United Way's target audience for the fair include students looking for public service hours for school, retired persons hoping to expand their horizons and families looking for volunteer projects to do together.

Positions being offered today included Hurricane Ian recovery, serving meals, food pantries, special events, tutoring/mentoring, animal socialization, pet therapy, elder support and more.