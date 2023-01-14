United Way opens new location in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — United Way announced Friday that a new United Way House is open in North Fort Myers.

The location was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony last Thursday.

United Way Houses provide social services to those in need in Lee, Hendry and Glades Counties.

The new house is located at 1621 North Tamiami Trail Unit 4, North Fort Myers.

In partnership with different agencies and community partners, the North Fort Myers United Way House will provide several services to the community. Partners include Goodwill Industries, Florida Gulf Coast University's Social Work Program and the North Fort Myers Fire Department.

People in need of information and referral assistance to health and human services should contact United Way at (239) 433-3900, or dial 211. You can also visit the United Way website.