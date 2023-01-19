Watch Now
United Way establishes PODS sites for families impacted by Hurricane Ian

Daniel Carlos
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — United Way’s Gifts in Kind Program has partnered with PODS and 10 local social services agencies to form the United Way Recovery Distribution Program (UWRDP). The program will distribute much-needed home goods to people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

PODS has donated five 16-foot storage containers, and United Way donated an additional five containers, totaling 10 PODS storage containers.

The locations will be distributed across Lee county to provide accessibility for as many families and individuals as possible.

Each location will be secured and managed by a United Way partner. Members of the public can schedule an appointment to meet at the POD and retrieve any items they need.

Community members can call 239-433-2000 or visit UnitedWayLee.org.

