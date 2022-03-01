Unified Track Meets March 4 & March 11

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District and Lee County Parks & Recreation, along with the Special Olympics Florida will hold a unified high school track meet and a middle school track meet.

Around 200 students are said to compete in each meet.

The Special Olympics Unified Sports puts the students with intellectual or developmental disabilities, that will be referred to as the athletes, with the students without disabilities – referred to as the Partners.

There are said to be ten high schools that will send students to compete in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay, shot put and long jump.

Nine middle schools will have their teams compete in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay and long jump. The relay teams are said to consist of two Athletes and two Partners

The high school track meet will be held at North Ft. Myers High school, located 5000 Orange Grove Boulevard, on Friday, March 4 at 10:30 AM.

The middle school track meet will be held on Friday, March 11 at 11 AM, at South Ft. Myers High School located at 14020 Plantation Road in Fort Myers.